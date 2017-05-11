The Patriots have pilfered their share of players from division rivals this offseason, especially the Bills.

Jets fans probably don’t have to worry about seeing Nick Mangold in New England, however.

“That would be awfully difficult,” the former Jets center told SiriusXM NFL radio via CSNNE.com. “I’ve got to assume that after years of all the battles that I’ve had with New England, I don’t think Bill’s all that fond of me.”

The Jets released the 33-year-old Mangold in February. He’s made seven Pro Bowls in his career and he’s a two-time First Team All-Pro.

It seems the Patriots have a healthy respect for their former rival more than a dislike.

“Mangold is a really good center, a veteran player, smart. I’m sure he sets the table for everybody,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in 2015.

If it weren’t for the fact that David Andrews has made 30 starts at center over the last two years, the Patriots might have kicked the tires on Mangold. Before he signs with any team, however, he’ll have to prove that a foot injury that sidelined him for eight games last season has fully healed.