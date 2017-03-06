Nick Mangold, released by the Jets last week, might already have a new team if he’d be willing to move to guard.

According to ESPN.com, interested teams have asked Mangold if he wants to play guard but he’s looking for an opportunity to remain at center.

It’s hard to blame Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowler at a position that carries a little more prestige than guard. Centers snap the ball to the quarterback and left tackles protect the quarterback’s blind side. Guards are kind of the Jan Brady of offensive linemen, stuck in the middle.

Mangold, 33, could increase his chances of playing for a team that doesn’t have to face Tom Brady twice a year, however, if he accepts the position change.

And it’s not like learning he has to play guard would ruin another trip to Disney World.