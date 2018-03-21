If you really want to grind Nick Saban’s gears, then ask him a question about his gameday roster or his quarterbacks.

One thing’s for sure: He’ll respond in a direct manner, but he probably won’t be happy about it.

On Tuesday, for some reason, a reporter decided to ask Saban a question about his quarterback situation, with Tua Tagovailoa having suffered a thumb injury to his throwing hand.

It didn’t go over well.

“I know that every time I stand up here, you all are going to try to make something out of it that it isn’t,” Saban said, via Cecil Hurt of tidesports.com. “It’s two good players that both can contribute to our team and we are going to give them both an opportunity to do that. They’ve been great with each other, they’ve been great for each other. They’ve both shown leadership to our team. They’re both important to our team.”

He continued:

“I know y’all want me to make something up that really isn’t there so you can make a big deal out of this, but it’s a competition just like it is at every other position.”

It’s hard not to love Saban, because you never really know what he’ll say next, especially when asked a question he doesn’t like.