Alabama head coach Nick Saban is tired of fielding questions about how the offense will look without Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator.

Saban hates being repeatedly hounded about the same issues, especially leading up to a big game, but he can’t be surprised, given how big of a move this is. It’s rare that teams just part ways with a coordinator heading into the national championship game.

Furthermore, Saban — like Bill Belichick — makes sure not to talk about anything that could divulge what the team is looking to do from a game plan perspective. So when he was asked about life after Kiffin, he snapped.

Nick Saban: “I don’t know why you keep asking what changes we’ll make (w/new OC). Maybe I’ll just call Dabo & tell him what we’ll do" — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 3, 2017

That’ll probably be the end of any questions about how Kiffin’s removal (and Steve Sarkisian’s role upgrade) effects the team’s offense. We’ll see about the actual impact on the field when the two teams square off.