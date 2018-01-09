Alabama head coach Nick Saban has experienced a lot of success over the past decade, and he won his fifth title in nine years on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, 26-23, in thrilling fashion. Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a perfect 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and Alabama players and coaches were elated after the big win.

Even Saban — who has tasted plenty of success as a head coach — was thrilled about it. Saban spoke to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi on the field after the game, and he explained how the team was able to mount a second-half comeback and emerge victorious.

“Well I’ll tell you what,” Saban said. “The resiliency of our team to come back in the second half, Tua did a great job, gave us a little spark. Defense picked it up. To overcome the adversity of missing the field goal in regular [time] and to go win the game in overtime, it’s a great football game. You’ve got to give Georgia a lot of credit. They really played well in the game. But I’m so proud of our players for the way they came back after the first half we played was not very good.”

Rinaldi then pointed out that Saban tied Bear Bryant for the most national title wins (six) among head coaches, and here’s what the Alabama head coach had to say in response.

“You know, right now, I’m just happy for all these folks,” he said. “I’m happy for all these folks, I’m happy for our players. I don’t care anything about that, to be honest with you. This was a great win for our players, and I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Saban is no stranger to winning, so him saying he’s “never been happier” really speaks volumes about how much this win means to him and his team.