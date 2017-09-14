It seems difficult for reporters to be able to get the scoop when the focus of their story involves the Alabama football team.

And it’s nearly impossible to get an answer out of Saban if the question involves game planning, an injury status update on one of his players or matchups for the game at hand.

But most importantly, if you’re a reporter, we hope whoever you pray to will have mercy on your soul if you ask Saban about his quarterback situation.

One particular reporter learned that lesson during a press conference on Wednesday, when he asked Saban how he planned to use backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against Colorado State. That was a really bad idea.

“We haven’t decided how we’re going to play the guys, and I wouldn’t tell you if I did,” Saban said. “I don’t mind you asking the question, but I don’t need to answer it. But I will call Colorado State and tell them exactly what I want to do as soon as we get out of here.”

He continued:

“So I’ll call them up and tell them who we’re playing, when, how long, when we’re putting them in; we’ll tell them the whole thing,” Saban said. “Is that all right? Is that all right with you?”

"I don't mind you asking a question, but I don't need to answer it." 😂 (via @bamainsider) pic.twitter.com/57RObuMAxL — Saturday Down South (@SDS) September 14, 2017

We’re going to guess that reporter won’t make the mistake of asking about how Saban plans to use his players in any upcoming games again.