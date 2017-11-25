Alabama’s road to the College Football Playoff figures to be a bit more complicated with the team having lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide ran the football well — rushing for 209 yards in the game — but were inferior in most other statistical categories. The defense failed to generate much pressure on Tigers sophomore quarterback Jarrett Stidham, which resulted in him completing 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards, with no turnovers.

And, most importantly, Auburn moved the chains when it needed to — converting on nine of 18 third downs, while Alabama was 3-for-11. That helped the Tigers control the clock, and the team possessed the football for 36 minutes in the game, something we’re not used to seeing against a team coached by Nick Saban.

Saban spoke to reporters about his team’s performance in the 26-14 loss, and did not hold back.

Nick Saban: "We didn't protect very well. We didn't get open very well. The quarterback didn't read very well." — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2017

Saban: "(Defensively) we would play 3 or 4 plays really well, get them in 3rd and 8, they'd get a first down." — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2017

And while Saban criticized quarterback Jalen Hurts for his decision making, he did praise the signal-caller for his competitiveness in the game.

Nick Saban: "I think Jalen competed in the game. He made a lot of plays in the game." — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2017

Saban went on to say that his team deserves to be in the College Football Playoff, given what it’s been able to accomplish this season.

Saban: "I think this team deserves the opportunity to get in the playoff by what they've accomplished and what they've been able to do." — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2017

Unfortunately for Saban, all his team can do now is sit and wait, with Georgia and Auburn set to square off in the SEC Championship.