Lakers guard Nick Young returned to the city where his career began in Thursday night’s game against the Wizards. Washington selected him in the first round of the 2007 draft, and the legend of Swaggy P was born.

The Wizards clearly haven’t forgotten about his time with the team, and they had some fun at his expense during the game.

Each time Young missed a shot, the Wizards DJ trolled him by playing a Iggy Azalea song.

Nick Young misses three. Iggy Azalea song plays. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fIrfyYdBQE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2017

The strategy was effective, too. Swaggy P made only three of 10 shots he attempted in the game, and finished with seven points in the loss.