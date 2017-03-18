The Lakers and Bucks aren’t rivals, but they sure looked like it during Friday night’s game, when a skirmish broke out.

It happened in the third quarter when Nick Young was on the other end of a hard foul from Malcolm Brogdon. Young wasn’t happy about it, and heck, the Lakers have an awful 20-49 record and nothing to lose, so he shoved Brogdon in retaliation.

Teammate Greg Monroe then rushed over to Brogdon’s aide and shoved Young with authority, nearly knocking him down. A skirmish then broke out, with Young going nuts in the middle of it.

Malcolm Brogdon, Nick Young, Greg Monroe and Brandon Ingram scuffle in L.A. Fines could ensue. pic.twitter.com/ll8NijUyrc — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 18, 2017

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but Young, Monroe and D’Angelo Russell were all ejected for their actions.

