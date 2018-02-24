Warriors guard Nick “Swaggy P” Young is one of the most entertaining players in the league, and he’s been known to do things on the court to get under his opponents’ skin.

Young did exactly that against the Thunder on Saturday in the waning seconds of the third quarter, after draining a three-pointer right in front of the Oklahoma City bench. The Warriors guard turned to the Thunder players and then did a shimmy in front of them, letting everyone know what he had just done.

Westbrook wasn’t happy about it, as he gave Young a quick shove afterward.

Peep Russell Westbrook getting up from the bench and shoving Swaggy P for celebrating that buzzer beating 3 pic.twitter.com/CHqnPj83Fs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 25, 2018

Gotta love dancing Swaggy P.