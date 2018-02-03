One thing Nick Young has never lacked is confidence, that’s for sure. From his time in Washington, to Los Angeles and now in the Bay Area — young likes to shoot, from anywhere.

Not only that, he enjoys rubbing some salt in the wound of his opponents after draining big shots, which the Kings learned on Friday night.

Young drained a three-pointer in the second half of the game, dapped up a fan and then proceeded to shimmy in the direction of the Kings players to let them know about it.

Never change, Swaggy P pic.twitter.com/vshvbwoEbW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 3, 2018

Vintage Swaggy P.