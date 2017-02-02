Nick Young is shooting a career-high 42.4 percent from behind the arc, and he is on pace to shatter his personal best for 3-pointers made in a season.

So, with the NBA’s 3-point contest a little over two weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers guard is making it known he wants in on the competition.

“Start my campaign for me,” Young said, via Mark Medina of the Orange County Register.

“I’ll most definitely do it. I’d like to see how I match against those guys.”

Of the eight available spots, at least three are filled. Klay Thompson has reportedly agreed to defend his title. His Golden State Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry, is undecided. Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum will participate, as will Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews.

All-Star Saturday participants will be revealed later today. Here’s hoping the league reaches out to Young, who deserves to compete after a red-hot start from the 3-point line this season. His 128 made 3-pointers rank 11th.