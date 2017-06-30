Rob Gronkowski’s logo looks a heck of a lot like a familiar one, and Nike has taken note of it.

Gronk’s company, Gronk Nation LLC, essentially revealed its new logo, by filing to trademark a particular mark. The problem is that it looks very much like Nike’s Jumpman logo.

Nike is protesting the trademark request by filing with the USPTO Trial & Appeal Board, due to the likeness of it in comparison to the Jumpman logo.

Nike says Gronkowski logo is too close to Jumpman, files opposition against Gronk, who endorses Nikehttps://t.co/ki1GVZrCxd pic.twitter.com/t6l3WoPJrj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 30, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. Sure, it captures Gronk’s patented spike, and maybe the intent wasn’t for it to look like the Jumpan logo, but it really does resemble it, and good luck winning in court against Nike.