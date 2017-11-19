A wild sequence of events took place at Staples Center during Sunday’s Nuggets-Lakers game.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was upset about a non-call in the second quarter, and he actually ran onto the court and charged referee Rodney Mott — stopping right in front of the official. Jokic also ran toward the ref, but didn’t impede the official like Malone did.

Mike Malone actually ran in front of the ref to scream at him and got tossed along with Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/iYPCm5Htm6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 20, 2017

Both Malone and Jokic were ejected from the game for their actions. And while they did have a point — being that Jokic appeared to be fouled on the play by Kyle Kuzma — frustration likely played a part in them reacting the way they did, given that the Nuggets trailed by 20 points at the time.