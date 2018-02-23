Quantcast
Nikola Mirotic adds insult to injury after Bulls’ brutal loss to Sixers
Posted by on February 23, 2018

The Bulls suffered arguably their worst loss of the season on Thursday night, and a former member of the team elected to rub some salt in the wound after the game.

Chicago had a three-point lead over Philadelphia with less than 12 seconds remaining in the Eastern Conference matchup, and the Bulls wisely elected to foul J.J. Redick, rather than giving up a three-pointer to potentially tie the game. Redick sank the free throws and cut the lead to 115-114. The Bulls then called a timeout to advance the ball past midcourt, and it seemed like they were following the script for a victory. The problem is that Joel Embiid picked off Denzel Valentine’s inbounds pass on the play that followed, and Ben Simmons was fouled a few seconds later. Simmons sank both free throws, and the Sixers won the game, 116-115.

It was a brutal way to lose, and former Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic — who now plays for the Pelicans — took to Twitter to troll the team afterward. Mirotic was a member of the team to begin the season, but was eventually traded after getting into a fight with Bobby Portis during a practice in October. He apparently still pays attention to his former team, as he tweeted out an emoji showing a person shrugging their shoulders less than one hour after the Sixers defeated the Bulls.

It is interesting that Portis went off in the game, dropping a career-high 38 points on 15-of-26 shooting. That’s why Mirotic’s timing with the tweet wasn’t really ideal. He was essentially trolling the Bulls, rather than Portis.