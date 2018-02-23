The Bulls suffered arguably their worst loss of the season on Thursday night, and a former member of the team elected to rub some salt in the wound after the game.

Chicago had a three-point lead over Philadelphia with less than 12 seconds remaining in the Eastern Conference matchup, and the Bulls wisely elected to foul J.J. Redick, rather than giving up a three-pointer to potentially tie the game. Redick sank the free throws and cut the lead to 115-114. The Bulls then called a timeout to advance the ball past midcourt, and it seemed like they were following the script for a victory. The problem is that Joel Embiid picked off Denzel Valentine’s inbounds pass on the play that followed, and Ben Simmons was fouled a few seconds later. Simmons sank both free throws, and the Sixers won the game, 116-115.

It was a brutal way to lose, and former Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic — who now plays for the Pelicans — took to Twitter to troll the team afterward. Mirotic was a member of the team to begin the season, but was eventually traded after getting into a fight with Bobby Portis during a practice in October. He apparently still pays attention to his former team, as he tweeted out an emoji showing a person shrugging their shoulders less than one hour after the Sixers defeated the Bulls.

🤷‍♂️ — Nikola Mirotic (@threekola) February 23, 2018

It is interesting that Portis went off in the game, dropping a career-high 38 points on 15-of-26 shooting. That’s why Mirotic’s timing with the tweet wasn’t really ideal. He was essentially trolling the Bulls, rather than Portis.