New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has heard plenty of fat jokes over the years and has thick skin, but a Cubs fan must have crossed the line during Sunday’s game at Miller Park. We know that because Christie got up close and personal with him.

The Cubs fan must have been heckling, because when Christie walked by him — with a giant handful of food, of course — the governor got right up in his face and laid into him.

Christie also called the fan a “big shot.”

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

I don’t blame him one bit. That fan is a coward, and deserved some razzing.