The NL East race in 2017 just got a bit more interesting, as Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard just took to Instagram and said something Bryce Harper and his teammates probably won’t like.
Harper posted a “Saturdays are for the boys” video on Instagram, which Barstool Sports shared on their account, since it’s their catch phrase.
Noah Syndergaard found that particular post and made a comment in it. That comment is now drawing a lot of talk, as the Mets flamethrower called Harper a “douche.”
Harper has yet to respond.