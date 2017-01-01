The NL East race in 2017 just got a bit more interesting, as Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard just took to Instagram and said something Bryce Harper and his teammates probably won’t like.

Harper posted a “Saturdays are for the boys” video on Instagram, which Barstool Sports shared on their account, since it’s their catch phrase.

Noah Syndergaard found that particular post and made a comment in it. That comment is now drawing a lot of talk, as the Mets flamethrower called Harper a “douche.”

Noah Syndergaard is a legend. Already one of the best Mets of all time. pic.twitter.com/B2K4opYRBS — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 31, 2016

Harper has yet to respond.