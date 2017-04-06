Quantcast
Noah Syndergaard seen at Knicks game with blonde bombshell Instagram model
Posted by on April 6, 2017

Noah Syndergaard is winning at life right now.

Not only does he throw 100+ mph on the diamond, and will also be appearing on this season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” but he’s also hanging out with Instagram models.

Check out this blonde that Syndergaard was seen with at Tuesday’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The young woman has been identified as Alexandra Cooper, a Boston University student. Here are a few more photos from her Instagram.

Thor plays the game the right way, that’s for sure.