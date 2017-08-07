Posted byon
Baseball fans finally got to see Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in his “Game of Thrones” cameo on Sunday night, and he did not disappoint.
Syndergaard joined the Lannister army and attempted to battle Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, and yeah, it didn’t end well for him.
But he looked good doing it.
Just a few moments later, Syndergaard got incinerated by a dragon, and that was the end of him being on the show.
He poked some fun about his cameo on Twitter afterward.
Syndergaard would’ve been better off just throwing gas — 100 mph or harder — at his foes.