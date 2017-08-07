Baseball fans finally got to see Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in his “Game of Thrones” cameo on Sunday night, and he did not disappoint.

Syndergaard joined the Lannister army and attempted to battle Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, and yeah, it didn’t end well for him.

But he looked good doing it.

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

Just a few moments later, Syndergaard got incinerated by a dragon, and that was the end of him being on the show.

He poked some fun about his cameo on Twitter afterward.

To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

Syndergaard would’ve been better off just throwing gas — 100 mph or harder — at his foes.