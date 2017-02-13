Be very afraid, opposing MLB teams and players, because Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard will probably be throwing even more gas this upcoming season, if that’s even possible.

He already led all MLB pitchers with an active sinker velocity of 100.1 mph, and the pitch topped out at 102.3. mph. Good luck getting that pitch out of the infield.

Anyway, as if he wasn’t dominant enough, “Thor” has apparently been training hard and put on a considerable amount of muscle during the offseason.

Noah Syndergaard reported to camp Sunday and told reporters he — seriously — gained 15-17 pounds of muscle, wants to throw HARDER in 2017. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 12, 2017

He also revealed what food he ate the most of to help him get jacked.

Noah Syndergaard spent the winter eating bowls of venison and wants to throw harder this season. I have nothing to add to that. #mets — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 12, 2017

Maybe Syndergaard will change Aroldis Chapman for fastest recorded pitch in a game, and top 105 mph. It won’t be too long until we get to see him try, either, as he’ll likely be the team’s opening day starter against the Braves.