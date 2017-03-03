It’s no secret that Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is a big “Game of Thrones” fan, so it makes sense that he would make an appearance on HBO’s hit series.

The flamethrowing right-hander — whose walk-up music was the “Game of Thrones” theme song — certainly has the hair to fit in with other stars on the set. And we’ll soon get to see his acting skills on display once the new season airs.

Winter is coming…to the Mets. Noah Syndergaard will be an extra in the upcoming season of his fave show Game of Thrones, per @KenDavidoff. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 3, 2017

While it’s unclear what Syndergaard’s role will be, we do know he flew to Spain back in November to be an extra in an episode, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

Syndergaard himself also confirmed the news on Twitter.

As you may have heard, I plan on suiting up with Team Wildling this year for the Westeros Baseball Classic. They have a great Manager pic.twitter.com/T8NmEZ3cF9 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 3, 2017

Show creator Peter Browngardt seemed excited about Syndergaard making a cameo, being that he’s a Mets fan.

“My only demand was we get one New York Met in the episode,” he said, back in October, according to For The Win. “I’m a huge Mets fan and was really excited to have Noah ‘Thor’ Syndergaard in the episode.”

Spring is coming, and soon we’ll get to see Syndergaard both on the mound and on our television sets.