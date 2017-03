No one was really sure what was going on with Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s hair.

“Thor” took the mound during Wednesday’s spring training game, and sported a hairdo that looked like a cross between a ponytail and a mullet.

You be the judge.

For what it’s worth, Syndergaard did hit 100 mph on the radar gun, in a spring training game, which is rare. So he can rock whatever look he wants, even a ponytail-mullet.