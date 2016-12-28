One particular Blazers fan got very resourceful when he was searching for an item to get autographed.

The fan ran into Noah Vonleh in a Safeway on Monday, but unfortunately realized he had nothing to get signed by the Blazers player, and would be out of luck.

He did have one thing, though: his weed grinder.

The fan, Calder Johnson, told Bryan Kalbrosky of The Big Lead that Vonleh was in line buying “like nineteen super nice water bottles” after the team lost to the Raptors. He then approached Vonleh, and asked if the Blazers player would autograph his weed grinder. This was the result.

Saw Noah Vonleh at Safeway but only had my grinder on me. Still had to cop the autograph tho pic.twitter.com/DGdD5MQL3Z — Calder Johnson (@StanfordCommit) December 27, 2016

It’s unclear if anything was inside the grinder when Vonleh signed it, but props to the Blazers forward for being cool about everything.