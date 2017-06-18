The Rockies were rolling again and had won four consecutive games heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Giants, but they were in danger of having that streak come to an end in the ninth inning, trailing 5-4.

But then Nolan Arenado came to the plate, with runners on the corners, and he had been in the zone throughout the game. Arenado was a home run shy of the cycle, so you know what he was gunning for.

And he got it, crushing a pitch from Mark Melancon out of the park for the walk-off victory.

A walk off home run that also gives you the cycle. Nolan Arenado is a baaaad man pic.twitter.com/So0N7t5Par — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 18, 2017

All in all, it was a pretty great day for Arenado, who went 4-for-5 from the plate, and hit for the cycle.