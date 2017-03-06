The North Florida Ospreys had a huge opportunity and were just one win away from qualifying from the NCAA tournament. Had they beaten Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun championship game on Sunday, they would’ve punched their ticket.

North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll did his best to get the team fired up before the game, as right before the team was set to take the court, he literally screamed the following at the top of his lungs in the locker room:

“Let’ssss goooooooo!” he yelled.

The A-Sun title game just got LIT… pic.twitter.com/WWMXy4oY1m — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 5, 2017

Unfortunately, they did not go, and lost the game, 77-61. You’ve gotta admire Driscoll’s passion, though.