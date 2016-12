Craig Sager graduated from Northwestern University in 1973, and was yet another media member to attend the school, which has produced many famous journalists. He even played the role of the team’s Willie the Wildcat mascot, which many people don’t know.

Sager passed away from acute myeloid leukemia on Dec. 15, and the university will be honoring him during the Pinstripe Bowl with these patches on players’ helmets.

Northwestern will honor alumnus Craig Sager by wearing this sticker on its @PinstripeBowl helmets tomorrow vs Pitt pic.twitter.com/zVY1WB4AX0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 27, 2016

It’s great to see that Sager’s legacy is being remembered.