Norway’s men’s curling team was dressed to impress on Wednesday.

The team embraced the spirit of Valentine’s Day during their match against Japan at the 2018 Winter Olympics — rocking pink patterned trousers with hearts on them.

The Norwegian curling team is all dressed up for Valentine's Day 💗 (h/t r/sports) pic.twitter.com/e6By0WH2fe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 14, 2018

Unfortunately, as you can see by the expression on their faces, Norway ended up losing the match, 6-4, but they looked great doing it. Still, it was great to see them feeling the spirit of a holiday that many deem to be commercial in nature.

Norway was in first place in overall medals at the Games for awhile, but is now currently tied with the Netherlands (11).