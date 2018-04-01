Notre Dame women’s basketball team capped off their amazing run with a dramatic 61-58 victory over Mississippi State in the national championship game on Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale was the hero once again, as she drained a game-winning three-pointer in the final second of the contest. The Fighting Irish emerged victorious, and the celebrating begun. It started on the court, then spread into the locker room.

Notre Dame’s players showed some love for head coach Muffet McGraw, and did so by dousing her with water and Gatorade. She seemed to really enjoy it.

That was a great way to begin celebrating a national title.