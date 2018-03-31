The No. 1-seeded UConn Huskies were ousted in the Final Four for the second consecutive year, as the team lost a thriller in overtime to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 91-89.

Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale was the hero on the night, as she scored 27 points, and none were more important than the two she racked up via a stepback jumper she drained with roughly one second left in overtime.

Ogunbowale was guarded closely on the play, but she used her dribbling skills to buy some space in the corner, and then attempted an extremely difficult long-range stepback jumper.

She drained it, for what ended up being the game-winning bucket.

OMG THAT ENDING TO THE NOTRE DAME-UCONN WOMEN'S GAME….Ogunbowale!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rmn6MeQp2B — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 31, 2018

Ogunbowale was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe on the court after the game, and she, of course, was asked about the game-winner. The Fighting Irish guard explained that she was attempting to ensure that the Huskies were left with minimal time on the clock, and she also shouted out Kobe Bryant — specifically for his “Mamba Mentality,” which apparently kicked in during the sequence.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hit game-winning shot then shouted out Kobe Bryant and the Mamba Mentality…Love her. pic.twitter.com/hymOKFDxOD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 31, 2018

All in all, it was a great moment for Ogunbowale and her teammates. As for the Huskies, they no longer appear to be invulnerable.