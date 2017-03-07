If you’ve ever wanted to eat like Tom Brady, you’re in luck.

The New England Patriots star quarterback has teamed up with Purple Carrot, a plant-based meal service, to offer a line of meals that follows Brady’s diet, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. The Meals will be higher-protein, gluten-free and limited in soy and refined sugar while eliminating dairy, eggs, seafood, meat and processed foods.

A sample meal from the TB12 menu includes a ramen bowl with charred broccolini and gingered amaranth greens. Yum.

At $78 per week, Brady’s meal plan ain’t cheap. In fact, it’s $10 more than Purple Carrot’s regular meal plan. But if you want to eat like a four-time Super Bowl MVP, you’ve got to pay a little more, right?

Purple Carrot founder and CEO Andy Levitt hopes that by featuring the star quarterback the company will get more men to sign up for a subscription.

“Roughly 75 percent of those that order with us are female,” Levitt said, via ESPN. “We think having Tom will make it more likely that we’ll get some more men subscribing because they feel that connection to him. That being said, there’s a lot of women out there that want their significant other to be like Tom, too.”

So, if you’re tired of eating the way you are these days, maybe give Brady’s meal plan a try. You probably won’t play like Brady on the football field, but you’ll feel better about what’s on your plate.