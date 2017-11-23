The Denver Nuggets entered their Thanksgiving food coma a bit early this year, and the team did its best to keep fans interested during their most recent game on social media to make up for it.
Denver found itself trailing in Houston, 75-40, at halftime of Tuesday’s game at the Toyota Center, and the team used its official Twitter account to post directions on how to make a great pumpkin pie during the game to keep fans from thinking about the lopsided score, which was pretty clever.
First came the halftime tweet, which laid out the ingredients.
Another update after the third quarter was in the books followed, with the Nuggets still getting blown out by their opponent. That prompted the details for how to combine the ingredients and cook the pie.
That sounds like a winning formula — for the pie, that is — something the Nuggets did not have during the game.