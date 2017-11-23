The Denver Nuggets entered their Thanksgiving food coma a bit early this year, and the team did its best to keep fans interested during their most recent game on social media to make up for it.

Denver found itself trailing in Houston, 75-40, at halftime of Tuesday’s game at the Toyota Center, and the team used its official Twitter account to post directions on how to make a great pumpkin pie during the game to keep fans from thinking about the lopsided score, which was pretty clever.

First came the halftime tweet, which laid out the ingredients.

Pumpkin pie ingredients: 2 eggs

1 (16 oz) can pumpkin puree

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

1 teaspoon all spice pic.twitter.com/i9N4wZzZtu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

Another update after the third quarter was in the books followed, with the Nuggets still getting blown out by their opponent. That prompted the details for how to combine the ingredients and cook the pie.

Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 420 degrees

2. Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, and all spice and mix until combined

3. Pour filling into pie crust

4. Bake at 420 for 15 mins. Reduce heat to 350 bake for 35 mins or until filling is set pic.twitter.com/jg9R4kWsOe — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

That sounds like a winning formula — for the pie, that is — something the Nuggets did not have during the game.