The Nuggets used a clever method to pump fans during a recent contest, when they squared off against the Spurs at Pepsi Center.

With the home team clinging to a 111-109 lead in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets did all they could to distract Pau Gasol while he was at the line for a pair of free throws.

The scoreboard at Pepsi Center displayed a photo showing a shirtless Tom Brady, and it was effective, as fans responded by booing loudly.

Well played @nuggets well played…

Tom Brady on the big screen resulting in #Spurs missed free throws on the second end.. lol. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UP7G74g8li — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) February 24, 2018

Gasol ended up missing both free throws, so it was a job well done.