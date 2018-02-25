Posted byon
The Nuggets used a clever method to pump fans during a recent contest, when they squared off against the Spurs at Pepsi Center.
With the home team clinging to a 111-109 lead in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets did all they could to distract Pau Gasol while he was at the line for a pair of free throws.
The scoreboard at Pepsi Center displayed a photo showing a shirtless Tom Brady, and it was effective, as fans responded by booing loudly.
Gasol ended up missing both free throws, so it was a job well done.