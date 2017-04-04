It was pretty lit at O.co Coliseum for Athletics Fans on Opening Day, in many ways.

The party scene was great, as fans showed up in droves to support their team. It was also lit in the sense that a car fire broke out in the parking lot before the game, at around 6 pm local time.

Here’s what it looked like:

Tailgaters accidentally set fire before @athletics opening day pic.twitter.com/0EkAqXbXXN — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) April 4, 2017

#oaklandathletics #carfire #tailgating damnnnnn A post shared by MEjustME💋 (@amy408) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Firefighters were on the scene quickly, though, and they made quick work of the flames.

#oaklandathletics #carfire #tailgating damnnnnnnnnn! A post shared by MEjustME💋 (@amy408) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

It was quite the scene, though, as fans were seen “cheering and laughing,” according to CBS SF. That seems a bit odd, as it certainly wasn’t anything worth cheering about.

