Odell Beckham Jr. still has two years remaining on his contract, and is coming off a season when he failed to perform in the biggest games, but he still believes his stock is sky-high.

In fact, he believes he should be the highest-paid player in the NFL, which would put him ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Matt Stafford, among others.

Beckham, who caught 101 balls for 1,367 yards (10 TD) last season, should be on track for a huge year, now that the Giants have more weapons to work with on offense.

He recently appeared on Uninterrupted, and stated why he believes he’s worth a record-breaking deal.

“It’s like the elephant in the room, and you don’t want to talk about it,” Beckham said. “But I’ve gotten to the point in my life where I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to … there’s no need to not talk about it. I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period.’”

The Giants probably don’t agree. While OBJ’s production cannot be understated, general manager Jerry Reese is not known for doling out exorbitant contracts.

Regardless, it’s clear that Beckham is betting on himself this season, so we’ll see what numbers he can put up. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if he can keep his emotions in check.