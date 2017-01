Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has already “graduated” and had plenty of success at the professional level, so maybe his choice of cleats for Sunday’s game against the Redskins should’ve been worn last season.

Beckham was seen warming up in some snazzy kicks that stole the spotlight. The cleats were Kanye West’s “graduation” themed.

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up in some 🔥 Kanye West “Graduation” inspired custom cleats pic.twitter.com/ZPBfw1XUlP — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) January 1, 2017

Not too many other players could pull that look off, but Beckham did.