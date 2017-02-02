Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. does what he wants, and marches to the beat of his own drum.

So if he wants to dance, rather than huddling up with his teammates, that’s what he’s going to do. Although it’s important to note that Beckham did that in an exhibition game, the Pro Bowl, but it was a game nonetheless. And just look at the reaction from his NFC teammates, who clearly weren’t happy about it. This year’s game had a much more serious tone and actually resembled an actual game, which was great.

But Beckham, at one point, was seen dancing around near the sideline, rather than joining the team huddle, and it didn’t seem to go over well with his teammates.

Beckham’s antics are starting to get a bit old. Sure, it was the Pro Bowl, but he has plenty of time to party it up in the offseason. He wasted no time after this game, hopping on a jet with Von Miller to Miami to hit the club with Migos.