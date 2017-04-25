Quantcast
Odell Beckham Jr. has a new model girlfriend, and she’s a stunner (PHOTOS)
Posted by on April 25, 2017

While NFL players may carve out small chunks of time to “hang out” with women during the season, the offseason is the time for actual relationships.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the hottest players on the dating market, and even though he took his shot at Rihanna and it didn’t work out, he’s still very sought after by the opposite sex.

And now it looks like OBJ may have found himself a companion, at least for the near future.

Beckham was seen at Six Flags Magic Mountain with Instagram model Poly Ferfeli and her friends. OBJ was seen holding her hand on the roller coaster, and that’s a huge deal, you know. It’s safe to assume the two are a couple.

He even got her a teddy bear. Check out the comments on this photo.

It looks like OBJ is doing well for himself.