Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen in bed with an Instagram model holding a “brown cigarette,” with a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine as well, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he was partaking.

The video that has since emerged doesn’t exactly paint Beckham in the best light, as he was encouraging the woman to engage in sex with him, and the credit card next to piles of a white powdery substance isn’t something an NFL player should be around.

This the video with audio of Odell Beckham with blunt in hand and pushing some chick to have sex with someone else😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jh1hLPKVSj — FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousent) March 9, 2018

OBJ hasn’t said much about the video, but did post a cryptic tweet about “old news.”

Old news still makes a good story….I guess. #CatchUpWereIn18’ — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) March 9, 2018

The model, Laura Cuenca, recently spoke to the the New York Daily News, and shared some light on the situation.

“No. He did not take any drugs,” she said.

She continued:

“I do not remember all of the evening, only that we met in a bar and then found ourselves at a hotel and we had passed the night together,” Cuenca said. “He left the morning [after] to take his planes for Madrid.”

The Giants reached out to Cuenca as well, so it’s unlikely that we’ll hear anything else from her.