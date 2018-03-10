Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot of nice, expensive things.

He has a cryogenic chamber to recover in, and also sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber from time to time — both of which are prominently displayed in his £4.8m mansion.

Not only that, he also has a personalized Bugatti Chiron, complete with a CR7 logo and all. Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently ran into Ronaldo, and saw the hooked-up ride. It’s safe to say he was in awe of it, judging by his reaction.

We felt the same after seeing it.