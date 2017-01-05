Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a distinct look and is pretty famous right now, so having to disguise himself and go incognito is no easy task. With his hair and beard, it’s safe to say not too many people look like him, yet he was still able to prank Lyft riders into thinking he was just a regular driver.

Lyft has been working with athletes to go “undercover” and drive passengers around thinking they’re just a regular guy. Beckham was the most recent one to do it, and his video clip was actually pretty funny, and you can watch it here.

Beckham really seems to love being in front of a camera, no matter what stage he’s on.