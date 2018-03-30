Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell turned plenty of heads after he played the victim role in a social media post.

Bell stated that “it’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints you out to be a villain,” which is interesting, given the amount of money he’s made during his career so far.

As for Steelers fans, they’ve long been supportive about well. The only time they began wavering was when he began holding out last season.

Fans blasted Bell for his “victim” post, and a few other NFL players as well, including former teammate James Harrison, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. Check out the replies to Bell’s Instagram post.

Odell Beckham and James Harrison comment on Le'Veon Bell's Instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/smnq0OXBoL — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 30, 2018

Bell had that one coming.