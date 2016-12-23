Odell Beckham Jr. might want to try a different way of venting his frustration before he gives himself a concussion.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the New York Giants receiver banged his head three times against a steel wall next to the visitor’s locker room after Thursday night’s 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Team officials and co-owner John Mara had to console Beckham before he made his way into the locker room.

“You want to come in here and take care of business and we didn’t do that tonight, but it’s not the end of the season,’’ Beckham said.

Had the Giants won, they would have secured a playoff berth. They still can if either the Lions, Packers, Buccaneers or Falcons lose or tie this week.

We’ve seen Beckham’s antics before on the sideline during games, but he has reached a new level of crazy by banging his head against a steel wall. What if he gave himself a concussion and wasn’t available for New York’s next game? That would have been a costly mistake on his part.

There’s no rule that says you can’t get frustrated, but Beckham needs to learn how to handle it better.