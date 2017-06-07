The noise approaching from off in the distance? It’s the contact situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants.

Beckham looks ready to be one of the highest-paid players in the league, something owner John Mara doesn’t sound too surprised to figure out.

Here’s a note from him lately, via Art Stapleton of The Record:

Fan asks John Mara if #NYG talked long-term deal on @OBJ_3. Not yet, but: "Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career." — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 6, 2017

As for Beckham?

It’s about the cash.

Here’s a revealing situation described by the New York Daily News‘ Pat Leonard:

Beckham retweeted a link from the website FanSided that contained a video of ESPN reporter Adam Schefter talking as if he were Beckham’s agent on ESPN Radio, saying Beckham shouldn’t show up again in East Rutherford until the Giants rip up Beckham’s rookie deal and pay him what he is worth.

Retweet or not, Beckham then had this to say on social media:

It seems the Giants have a holdout of sorts going on with their best player. If Mara is serious about keeping Beckham happy, now might be the time to hit him with a gigantic contract.

After all, the offense isn’t going anywhere without the guy who has posted 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns over just three seasons while missing five games.

This is a case of a player grossly outplaying his rookie deal and not causing a big scene about it. But it’s time the Giants get serious about giving him what he’s worth or the situation could deteriorate.