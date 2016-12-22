Odell Beckham Jr. decided to wear some epic cleats to honor the passing of legendary Turner broadcaster Craig Sager—and the NFL fined him for it.

So says the star New York Giants wide receiver, who originally revealed the fine in the comments section of an Instagram post by Washington Redskins wideout DeSean Jackson.

Beckham later confirmed the fine, all $18,000 of it, on Twitter:

18k without a single warning , but the world would never kno, they act like it's no big deal. No respect for the message IMO https://t.co/Ym30L1FnCP — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 22, 2016

Though the Sager cleats didn’t follow league guidelines, Beckham donated the proceeds to cancer research. The league had allowed players to wear charitable cleats in Week 13.

This latest gaffe by the NFL, of course, has been revealed days after Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hopped in a Salvation Army pot while celebrating a touchdown. Players have been fined for dancing after a score, yet Elliott didn’t receive a fine at all and has been praised for raising a large sum of money for the Salvation Army on top of his own donation.

Elliott’s act was amazing, but letting it go and fining Beckham for a charitable act doesn’t make a ton of sense and is yet another example of the league’s inconsistency when it comes to punishing players for violations.

In hindsight, the NFL probably wishes it had let this one go.