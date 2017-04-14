If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Odell Beckham Jr.’s touchdown celebrations, it’s that he’s a huge fan of pop legend Michael Jackson.

We’ve seen him do the “Thriller” dance in the end zone, as well as some of MJ’s other signature moves. And now he’s used another way to pay tribute to one of the best entertainers of all time.

OBJ revealed a large tattoo he recently had done on his leg, displaying Jackson’s smiling face.

Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface… A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The caption of “tht ishh is deeper than the surface” might suggest that Beckham sees a bit of MJ in himself. Either way, it’s a sweet tat.