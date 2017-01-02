The Giants relished the opportunity to knock the Redskins out of the playoffs in Week 17 on Sunday, and did. Apparently, that’s cause for celebration.

You would think that the team would be getting ready for its wild-card matchup against the Packers on Saturday, but instead, Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis flew to Miami to party it up through the night with Justin Bieber.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/ehs83DpvcP — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

Not too long after, they were spotted hanging out on a yacht on Monday, and it didn’t look like they were breaking down Packers tape.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

There’s plenty of time to party it up in the offseason, and if the Giants don’t win on Saturday, it’ll start then. It was an interesting decision to pack up and head south with a playoff game on the horizon, and you have to wonder what the coaching staff and their teammates thought about it.