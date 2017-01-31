Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. probably should have waited until the season was over until he started partying it up, as teammate Victor Cruz even admitted on Monday that their yacht party before the wild-card matchup against the Packers was not a good idea.

Beckham downplayed that it was a distraction, and then moved on to his offseason plan. That entailed playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday night, and then promptly hopping on a jet with Von Miller to Miami to party it up with Migos at LIV.

They even had a snazzy flyer to promote the event.

Here’s video of Beckham and Miller doing it up, with OBJ on stage with Migos for “Bad and Boujee,” which comes via TMZ Sports.

The OBJ offseason tour has officially begun.