The NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown took place on Thursday night, and it was interesting to watch.

It’s clear the league was attempting to try something different, and that strategy worked. Rather than showcasing competitions that resembled traditional drills, players participated in unorthodox contests such as dodgeball.

Drone Drop, in particular, gave viewers a way to rate receivers and see them perform in a unique situation that had not been done before. The event entailed a drone flying high into the air and then dropping a football for a wide receiver to track down and catch.

Odell Beckham Jr. won the event, and did so by making this exceptional grab. Check out the hand-eye coordination by OBJ on this one.

Hopefully, Drone Drop returns next season, as that was fun to watch.