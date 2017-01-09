Odell Beckham Jr. was visibly upset after the Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Packers in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.

Beckham dropped multiple passes in the game, and did not look like his usual self. He caught only four passes for 28 yards, and was a non-factor in the Giants’ most important game of the season. Things didn’t get any easier for him after the game, either, as he was tasked with answering questions from reporters about if he and a few of his teammates taking a trip to Miami to party last Sunday had any effect on their performance.

As expected, Beckham downplayed the effect of the Miami trip, and said “there is nothing to connect what happened seven days ago to this game.”

Whether that’s true or not, the fact remains that the Giants played a very poor game, and it’s clear Beckham wasn’t happy about it in the locker room. He reportedly punched a hole in the wall, and was also seen banging his head against the locker room door. Here’s what the aftermath looked like:

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

The scene of the crime. pic.twitter.com/vZkExnXcAm — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) January 9, 2017

Beckham is going to have to learn how to deal with losses better in the future. This clearly isn’t the best way to handle the adversity.