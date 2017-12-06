Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Odell Beckham shows off full-length tattoo sleeve on leg (PHOTO)
Posted by on December 6, 2017

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has used the time away from the football field to add to his body artwork, it seems.

OBJ is clearly making a push to be one of the most tatted-up players in the NFL, as he recently showed off a photo of his leg, which now features a full-length sleeve, with many different parts to it.

“Body marked up like a subway in Harlem…callll em! Weezy F Baby” @gangatattoo

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

Shutdown Corner took a look at exactly what’s included in the sleeve, and pointed out that the Joker, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Prince, a raised fist from the 1968 Olympics are all featured.