Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has used the time away from the football field to add to his body artwork, it seems.

OBJ is clearly making a push to be one of the most tatted-up players in the NFL, as he recently showed off a photo of his leg, which now features a full-length sleeve, with many different parts to it.

“Body marked up like a subway in Harlem…callll em! Weezy F Baby” @gangatattoo A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Shutdown Corner took a look at exactly what’s included in the sleeve, and pointed out that the Joker, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Prince, a raised fist from the 1968 Olympics are all featured.